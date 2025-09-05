Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,918 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $206.84 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

