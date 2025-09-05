Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,193,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 318,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,801,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,584 shares of company stock worth $16,364,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

