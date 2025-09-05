Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,322 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hershey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

