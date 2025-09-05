Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 68,100 Shares of OneStream, Inc. $OS

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.30% of OneStream worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in OneStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OneStream by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. OneStream’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other OneStream news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,493.80. This represents a 80.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,743.55. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,158 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OS. William Blair assumed coverage on OneStream in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

