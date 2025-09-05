Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 814,873 APA Corporation $APA

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 814,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

APA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.