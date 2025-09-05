Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

