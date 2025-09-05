Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305,944 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $214,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,478,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.9% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 46,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,256,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.