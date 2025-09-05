Amundi Acquires 817,998 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.71% of D.R. Horton worth $266,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE DHI opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.