Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 55,140 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 40.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

