Amundi Sells 393,643 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Amundi decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,643 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $155,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.6% in the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,784,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. This represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,290,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CNM opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $66.27.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%.Core & Main’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

