Amundi Buys 154,219 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,219 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $199,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in TC Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6148 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

