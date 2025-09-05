Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155,050 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Kraft Heinz worth $165,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after buying an additional 350,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

