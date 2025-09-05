Amundi Has $186.65 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,253,031 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.37% of Kimco Realty worth $186,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.