Amundi Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $159,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Shares of GDDY opened at $144.85 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $175,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,712.96. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,553 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

