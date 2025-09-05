Amundi Boosts Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Amundi raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,519 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.15% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $157,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2%

TD opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

