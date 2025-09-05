Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,611 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metallus were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Metallus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Metallus by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,308,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 152,217 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Metallus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,441,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti raised Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metallus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Metallus stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,368. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,560. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

