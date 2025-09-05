Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,087 Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,627.75. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

