Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Koppers worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 312,556 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Koppers by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Up 1.9%

KOP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.46. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.