Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 248,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

