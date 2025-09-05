Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases Shares of 2,600 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

