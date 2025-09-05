Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,556 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Weis Markets worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,863,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $72.34 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

