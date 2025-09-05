Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $174,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $1,465,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

