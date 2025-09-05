Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New Investment in Fortis $FTS

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,377 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,838,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,192,000 after purchasing an additional 604,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,869,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.4448 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

