Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Silgan by 4,394.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Silgan by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 2,754.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $44.84 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

