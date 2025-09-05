Banque Transatlantique SA Boosts Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 409.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Chewy by 225.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 0.9%

CHWY stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

