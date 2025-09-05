Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $127,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COO stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.