665 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $292.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.