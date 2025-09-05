Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,458,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136,164 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,708,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

