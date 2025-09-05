Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 684.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after buying an additional 1,212,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after buying an additional 423,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.