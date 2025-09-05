Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stake Boosted by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 897.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $579.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $558.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,146. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

