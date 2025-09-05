Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $124,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after buying an additional 248,957 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after buying an additional 195,574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 129,647 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,580,000 after buying an additional 105,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,496.50. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,752. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.