Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 350.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $138,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,097,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $13,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $42.68 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

