Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,248 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of MSCI worth $145,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $556.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.11 and a 200 day moving average of $559.64. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

