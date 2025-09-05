Banque Transatlantique SA Buys Shares of 4,250 ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 241,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 313.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 465,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 353,009 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NYSE MAN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

