Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $202,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,016.01. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,081 shares of company stock worth $13,010,750. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -823.38 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

