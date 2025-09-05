Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.92% of Builders FirstSource worth $127,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $155,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $143.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

