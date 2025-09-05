Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – September 2nd

Robot Consulting, BigBear.ai, and Carisma Therapeutics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share—often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because of their low price, limited liquidity and sparse public information, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and are considered high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

