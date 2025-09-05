CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. CONCRETE PUMPING had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. CONCRETE PUMPING updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CONCRETE PUMPING Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.81 on Friday. CONCRETE PUMPING has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 589,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONCRETE PUMPING announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on shares of CONCRETE PUMPING and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

