UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PATH opened at $10.84 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,183,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UiPath by 122.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,732,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

