Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 10.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Toro by 191.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

