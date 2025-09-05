W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Stock Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,676,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.94 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

View Our Latest Report on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.