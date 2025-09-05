Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $64.98 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

