Shrub (SHRUB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Shrub has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $70.21 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shrub has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shrub token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shrub alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.0036693 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $81,870.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.