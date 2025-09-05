iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $122.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

