Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

