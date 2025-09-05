Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $105.52 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

