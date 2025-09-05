Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

