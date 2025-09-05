GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $281.93 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $282.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.59.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

