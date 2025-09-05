Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 5,400,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 264.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

