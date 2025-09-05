Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

